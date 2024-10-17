Whooping cough on the rise: what you need to know

After basic immunization in infancy and booster vaccination at school age, a booster vaccination with whooping cough as a combination vaccine with diphtheria, tetanus and polio should be given every ten years up to the age of 60 and every five years from the age of 60. If at least two booster vaccinations against polio have already been given in adulthood, a triple vaccine (diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis) is sufficient for all further booster vaccinations.