Traffic jams just the beginning: Chamber identifies total failure

Shifting to rail as a goal

Tyrol's Transport Minister René Zumtobel answered questions from the Transport Committee of the German Bundestag in Berlin on Wednesday. It was about the access routes to the Brenner Base Tunnel, which are being blocked by citizens' initiatives in Bavaria. "The increased volume of traffic calculated up to 2040 can only be managed if trucks are shifted to rail, individual travel is reduced through attractive public transport options and, at the same time, further measures are taken to make the shift to rail attractive and economically viable at European level", the Provincial Councillor refers to Tyrol's demands to reduce bureaucratic hurdles in rail freight transport and to establish cost transparency between road and rail as well as to introduce the digital traffic management for trucks on the Brenner corridor as a pilot region.