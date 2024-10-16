Vorteilswelt
Candice, is that you?

Model angel Swanepoel almost unrecognizable

Nachrichten
16.10.2024 15:00

Candice, is it you? That's what many fans were probably asking themselves on Tuesday evening at the comeback of the big Victoria's Secret shows as Candice Swanepoel floated down the catwalk. The South African was almost unrecognizable ...

0 Kommentare

At the Victoria's Secret comeback lingerie show on Tuesday, there was of course one person who could not be missed: Candice Swanepoel. No wonder, as the 35-year-old is almost an Angel veteran. After all, she was awarded the honorable title by the lingerie manufacturer back in 2010.

Candice, is that you?
During her walks down the catwalk, Candice not only attracted everyone's attention thanks to her toned body. The model beauty looked somehow different.

Fans probably had to look twice at Candice Swanepoel. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mike Coppola)
Fans probably had to look twice at Candice Swanepoel.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mike Coppola)
And it wasn't just because of the 35-year-old's incredibly toned body. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Slaven Vlasic)
And it wasn't just because of the 35-year-old's incredibly toned body.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Slaven Vlasic)

The eye area in particular looked severe and almost reminded us a little of a wild cat. Her cheekbones also seemed to be more prominent than when she appeared as a model angel five years ago. 

Wrinkles? You'd be hard pressed to find them on the 35-year-old. And the beauty's nose also looked narrower than before.

The model angel looked somehow different. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mike Coppola)
The model angel looked somehow different.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mike Coppola)

Just good make-up?
Was the change in appearance only due to the skillful use of make-up? Or has Candice Swanepoel perhaps had a little help? 

This is how Candice Swanepoel looked just a few years ago. (Bild: APA/AFP PHOTO/JEWEL SAMAD )
This is how Candice Swanepoel looked just a few years ago.
(Bild: APA/AFP PHOTO/JEWEL SAMAD )
The beauty has been a model angel since 2010. (Bild: APA/AFP/ANGELA WEISS)
The beauty has been a model angel since 2010.
(Bild: APA/AFP/ANGELA WEISS)

In the past, Swanepoel has already spoken about her beauty secret - and revealed that she has tried "a few things". "In my opinion, there is no magic bullet, but I think laser treatments are good for preventing skin ageing."

Swanepoel also regularly opts for facial treatments that are tailored to her oily skin, she continued in the beauty talk. "And I'm a fan of exfoliation and going out in the sun as little as possible."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kommentare
