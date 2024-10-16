Famous for imitation
“Salzburger Stier 2025” goes to Alex Kristan
The Austrian cabaret artist Alex Kristan has been awarded the "Salzburger Stier 2025". In addition to him, Till Reiners from Germany and Lisa Christ from Switzerland will also receive the radio prize for German-language cabaret, which is endowed with 6,000 euros each. The award ceremony will take place in May 2025.
Kristan, who was born in Vienna in 1972 and became known above all as a gifted voice impersonator of numerous local celebrities, has been performing on the cabaret stage for around two decades and is currently on tour with his solo show "50 Shades of Schmäh". In it, he addresses "humor and satire in times of cancel culture and political correctness with a mischievous grin, eloquently and accurately", according to the press release.
In his programs, Kristan, who was awarded the Austrian Cabaret Prize in 2022, creates a respectable density of punchlines with great nonchalance: "With an attentive feel for the diverse moods of Homo sapiens austriacus, he gets to the heart of the different linguistic and dialectal nuances."
"Master of irritation"
According to the press release, Till Reiners, who was born in Duisburg in 1985, is a "master of irritation". The author of five solo programs has already found his humorous home in everyday life and politics. "He surprises with unusual ways of thinking. Wide awake and with a sure instinct, he hits the nail on the head (...) Nobody is spared by him - but with a high enjoyment value," it says about Reiners, who is also part of various comedy and satire formats on German television, hosts his own show "Happy Hour" on 3sat and won the Bavarian Cabaret Prize last year.
She made her stage debut at the age of 15
The youngest of the prizewinners is Lisa Christ from Switzerland, who was born in Olten in 1991 and has been performing on stage since the age of 16, starting out as a poetry slammer and eventually ending up in cabaret and also performing on social media. The "Stier" jury calls Christ "an artist who never compulsively seeks out or forces her punchlines, but who almost inevitably generates humor by condensing committed observations". She is currently on tour with her solo "LOVE*".
The "Salzburger Stier" has been awarded to cabaret artists from Austria, Germany and Switzerland since 1982. The award is presented in cooperation with ORF, SFR, six ARD broadcasters as well as Deutschlandfunk and RAI Südtirol. The "Salzburger Stier 2025" cabaret forum will be opened on May 9 by the band "Tresenlesen". The award ceremony will take place the following day. Ö1 will broadcast the opening evening live from 7.30 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.