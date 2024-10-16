“Salzburger Stier 2025” goes to Alex Kristan

"Master of irritation"

According to the press release, Till Reiners, who was born in Duisburg in 1985, is a "master of irritation". The author of five solo programs has already found his humorous home in everyday life and politics. "He surprises with unusual ways of thinking. Wide awake and with a sure instinct, he hits the nail on the head (...) Nobody is spared by him - but with a high enjoyment value," it says about Reiners, who is also part of various comedy and satire formats on German television, hosts his own show "Happy Hour" on 3sat and won the Bavarian Cabaret Prize last year.