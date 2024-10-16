“Maybe something will happen in the next few years”

Futsal future instead of perimeter magic?

For Aleks Ristovski, futsal is more than just a sport. He brought the sport to Austria at the turn of the millennium and the enthusiasm has not waned since. He is leading efforts to make the sport bigger year after year, and the vision of a city hall futsal tournament sounds good to him. For this to happen, however, the major Austrian clubs will have to change course.



20th anniversary of young talent

Away from the big visions for the future, the conversation with Ristovski revolves around the futsal season that has just begun and the winter, which is all about the young players. The Stella Rossa coach talks enthusiastically about the upcoming events, with one or two tournaments on the agenda with the help of the Vienna Football Association. "Ronaldo and Messi have also started playing futsal," says the Stella Rossa coach, encouraging the young players to emulate their idols on the pitch.



Watch the entire interview with Aleks Ristovski in the video!