“The Federal President is also a sly ear”

The FPÖ mastermind analyzes the Vorarlberg election: "This was not a duel between the aging ÖVP professional Markus Wallner and his 33-year-old FPÖ challenger Christof Bitschi. The ÖVP just called it that way. And it is the same in Vorarlberg as it is always presented by all parties to the FPÖ after an election: Everyone has won, except the FPÖ. This is justified because the FPÖ allegedly failed to meet the expectations placed in it." The former Green frontwoman explains: "NEOS, the Greens and the SPÖ suffered the most in Vorarlberg from the duel called by the ÖVP." She also assumes that state governor Markus Wallner is better received by the people of Vorarlberg than ÖVP federal party leader Karl Nehammer. The signs in Vorarlberg are now clearly pointing to black-blue, also because ÖVP-Wallner has a good basis for talks with FPÖ-Bitschi.