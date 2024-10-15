Mölzer laconically
“The Federal President is also a sly ear”
In the current "political duel" on krone.tv between Eva Glawischnig and Andreas Mölzer, the Vorarlberg election, Rudi Fußi's ambitions, the upcoming austerity package in the future government term and the role of Federal President Alexander van der Bellen in the formation of the government are discussed.
Andreas Mölzer first analyzes Rudi Fußi's approach within the SPÖ somewhat soberly. Although he would hold Fußi in high esteem, his announcement to take over the SPÖ was more like that of a rascal. He then went on to refer to Federal President Alexander van der Bellen: "The Federal President is also a slippery slope. Because he is avoiding the task of forming a government." From Mölzer's point of view, however, there is already an agreed three-party coalition of 'election losers', as Mölzer has persistently called the Zuckerl coalition of ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS since the last duel. However, he also refers to the Styrian state elections on November 24, where the ÖVP is likely to achieve what he sees as a weak result: "Styria is a large federal state and an ÖVP heartland. If there's a big shake-up in the election, the ÖVP's chairman debate will be on the table."
Eva Glawischnig adds to Rudi Fußt: "I can understand his feelings about the loss of reality of the political class and - as he says - the pitiful state of the SPÖ. He is very emotional, but he is also volatile. But he won't be able to do that by collecting signatures." Mölzer, quite fundamentally: "Rudi Fußi is a political animal. His comment about the political class in Austria is spot on."
Black-blue in Vorarlberg
The FPÖ mastermind analyzes the Vorarlberg election: "This was not a duel between the aging ÖVP professional Markus Wallner and his 33-year-old FPÖ challenger Christof Bitschi. The ÖVP just called it that way. And it is the same in Vorarlberg as it is always presented by all parties to the FPÖ after an election: Everyone has won, except the FPÖ. This is justified because the FPÖ allegedly failed to meet the expectations placed in it." The former Green frontwoman explains: "NEOS, the Greens and the SPÖ suffered the most in Vorarlberg from the duel called by the ÖVP." She also assumes that state governor Markus Wallner is better received by the people of Vorarlberg than ÖVP federal party leader Karl Nehammer. The signs in Vorarlberg are now clearly pointing to black-blue, also because ÖVP-Wallner has a good basis for talks with FPÖ-Bitschi.
