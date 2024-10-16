Things to know about adult apprenticeships

Some collective agreements provide for a higher apprenticeship income for people who start an apprenticeship after the age of 18. If the collective agreement does not provide for such a regulation, it is possible for a training company to voluntarily pay out an apprentice's income in the amount of the assistant's wage. In this case, a subsidy can be applied for at the apprenticeship office of the WKO. Under certain conditions, it is also possible to receive funding from the AMS.