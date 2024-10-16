AK-SERVICE-TIP
Things to know about adult apprenticeships
An apprenticeship is not tied to an age, so adults can also enter into an apprenticeship. Linda Handl, expert for youth and apprenticeship training at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, knows what needs to be considered and what funding options are available.
Some collective agreements provide for a higher apprenticeship income for people who start an apprenticeship after the age of 18. If the collective agreement does not provide for such a regulation, it is possible for a training company to voluntarily pay out an apprentice's income in the amount of the assistant's wage. In this case, a subsidy can be applied for at the apprenticeship office of the WKO. Under certain conditions, it is also possible to receive funding from the AMS.
If you have already completed an apprenticeship and would like to complete a further apprenticeship, it is possible to shorten the duration of the further apprenticeship by crediting various apprenticeship periods. In the case of mandatory crediting, a certain amount of time from the previous apprenticeship period must be taken into account.
Under certain conditions, such as periods of subject-specific schooling, apprenticeship periods can also be credited voluntarily.
If you have any questions, please contact the Styrian Chamber of Labor.
