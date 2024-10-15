Police warn again
Vienna: Senior citizen (81) loses assets to fraudsters!
A senior citizen in Vienna-Margareten lost almost all her possessions to one or more fraudsters. The 81-year-old handed over a six-figure sum of money to a stranger. Fortunately, the lady was able to memorize the suspect's face well - a sketch was created.
According to the Vienna police, the 81-year-old woman was first contacted by telephone by an alleged bank employee. The employee is said to have stated that a strange woman had just tried to gain access to her account using the 81-year-old's details. This was immediately followed by another call: an unknown man claimed to be the head of the data protection department and referred to a call from a police investigator.
High amount of money handed over
A short time later, the lady was called by an alleged police officer who asked her to withdraw cash from several banks. The woman complied with this instruction and handed over cash in the six-figure range to a currently unknown male person.
The police have issued the following warning:
- The police do not ask for valuables for safekeeping.
- End suspicious phone calls and dial 133.
Fortunately, the lady was able to memorize the stranger's face well - a sketch was taken. The Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation. According to the victim, the suspect is about 1.70 to 1.80 meters tall, has dark hair, a slim build and is probably of Yugoslavian origin.
The police are now asking for any relevant information to be sent to the Vienna Criminal Investigation Department on 01-31310-33800.
