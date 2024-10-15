Without a club since the summer
“I’m ready”: Edin Terzic announces comeback
Edin Terzic is ready to return to the coaching bench. The 41-year-old has been out of a job since leaving Borussia Dortmund in the summer and has now revealed in his column for the online portal "The Coaches Voice": "I'm ready for the next chapter of my career."
Reports had recently made the rounds that Terzic was one of three candidates, alongside Ruud van Nistelrooy and Thomas Tuchel, to succeed Erik ten Hag, who has come in for a lot of criticism due to his disappointing performances at Manchester United.
"Don't know where and when it will continue"
Although the Dortmund player did not comment on any interest from Old Trafford, he did say: "I have thought and prepared myself, thought about what went well in the past and what things I don't want to repeat. I don't know where and when the next chapter will begin, but I'm ready."
Terzic took over at BVB in 2020 and won the DFB Cup with his squad in 2021. In 2023, Dortmund lost the Bundesliga title in the very last match, and the following year the Black & Yellows lost the Champions League final against Real Madrid.
Among the front runners
Even if it wasn't enough for the really big triumphs, Terzic was still able to prove what he is capable of. "I'm a young manager, but in my three seasons as head coach I've been able to fight for trophies every season," says the former striker confidently. It remains to be seen whether he will actually become the new Manchester United coach, but the Red Devils could certainly do with a dose of self-confidence ...
