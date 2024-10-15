For his 19th birthday
Crown Prince Christian surprises with a new hairstyle
What a surprise! Crown Prince Christian celebrates his 19th birthday today, Tuesday - and shows off his new hairstyle in the photo posted in his honor by the Danish palace.
The photo shows the birthday boy with a big smile on his face in the sunset. But the natural spectacle in the background is not the only striking detail in the photo.
Crown Prince has a new hairstyle
The son of King Frederik and Queen Mary can also be seen in the snapshot with a new hairstyle: Christian now sports a fashionable buzz cut!
"His Royal Highness the Crown Prince turns 19 today," reads the congratulations accompanying the photo. Incidentally, this was taken in East Africa, as the message goes on to say. He is therefore "celebrating the day under warmer skies".
Four months in Africa
Crown Prince Christian, who graduated in June, has been traveling in Africa since September and is not expected back in Denmark until December.
During his time abroad, the royal offspring will visit two farms to get to know the day-to-day work there and be involved in all aspects of the work. However, it is not just the farm work that plays an important role during the four months away from home, but also nature conservation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
