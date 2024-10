Harris gives interview to Fox News for the first time

Trump criticizes Baier as "weak and soft"

Baier is chief political anchor at Fox News. His focus is on political analysis, interviews and news. His program "Special Report with Bret Baier" is broadcast daily and, according to the broadcaster, is one of the most-watched formats. Baier's role differs from that of the channel's commentators such as Sean Hannity or Laura Ingraham, who very openly campaign for the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and criticize his opponents.