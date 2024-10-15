The fans are already really angry with the Adler

"VSV can no longer keep up financially"

"A new coach, a new team, that takes time. We've only played seven games. But to be honest, as a long-time fan, I didn't expect more. Since the league was re-established, we've only played a subordinate role, we simply can't keep up with other teams financially and simply have the poorer quality legionnaires," says Manuel Simon, chairman of the Blue Devils. "But one thing has to be said this year, some players are really not in a good mood. They should take their job more seriously."