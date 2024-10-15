Five defeats already
The fans are already really angry with the Adler
VSV just can't get going this year. With the 4:6 loss at HC Pustertal, they conceded their fifth defeat in their seventh match and have now dropped out of the "Top 10" again in eleventh place. The "Krone" asked the Adler's two fan clubs what the problem is for them.
Excitement VSV! The players are simply not getting up to speed this year. With the 4:6 at HC Pustertal, they fell back to eleventh place. The fifth defeat in the seventh game - the fans expressed their displeasure on social media. "A cheeky VSV" or "a mess to put together such a squad" as well as "without a sports director who has a clue, this will never work" were the most discreet opinions. The "Krone" asked the two fan clubs what they thought about their VSV.
"The defense is a problem"
"The team is trying hard, but they're not a unit yet, they're not coming together. The many absences certainly also play a role. But the problem is probably the defense, which is very fragile. I don't blame the coach, he's a good man," says Daniel Eiper, chairman of the fan group "Blau-Weiß Villach".
VSV no longer has the money for top players. The only thing I don't understand is why Villach doesn't take a different path and concentrate on good home-grown cracks
Daniel EIPER, Obmann „Blau-Weiß Villach“
Eiper continues: "There have been financial reasons why we've been struggling at the back for a long time. VSV no longer has the money for top players. What I just don't understand is why Villach doesn't take a different path and concentrate on good home-grown cracks. Develop more of its own players or attract good, young players to Villach."
"VSV can no longer keep up financially"
"A new coach, a new team, that takes time. We've only played seven games. But to be honest, as a long-time fan, I didn't expect more. Since the league was re-established, we've only played a subordinate role, we simply can't keep up with other teams financially and simply have the poorer quality legionnaires," says Manuel Simon, chairman of the Blue Devils. "But one thing has to be said this year, some players are really not in a good mood. They should take their job more seriously."
Two aces still questionable
Defender Alex Wall underwent surgery on his broken nose in hospital yesterday and is doubtful for the weekend - as is forward Maxi Rebernig, who has knee problems.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.