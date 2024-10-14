Michael Jackson’s guitarist honors Tyrol

"He is loved by millions, but he was also unfairly judged"

Looking back, she has this to say about Michael Jackson: "The opportunity to work with Michael for ten years gave me a very privileged insight. I will forever have a deep respect and reverence for his many talents and his commitment to humanity and the planet" - adding: "He was and will forever be loved by millions. But he was also ignorantly and unfairly judged, ridiculed and viciously attacked by people with ill intentions."