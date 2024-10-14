Jennifer Batten
Michael Jackson’s guitarist honors Tyrol
For ten years, New York musician Jennifer Batten accompanied Michael Jackson, the "King of Pop", on his steep rise to fame. Now she has come to Innsbruck for five days - for the third time, at the invitation of her Tyrolean friend and student Werner Bruck.
There are not many people who have come as close to a global phenomenon, a worldwide cult figure like the "King of Pop" Michael Jackson, over many years as Jennifer Batten. Born in New York in 1957, she worked for Michael Jackson for ten years and accompanied him on three world tours as lead guitarist.
She was the first choice for the "King of Pop"
In 1987, she was selected from 100 guitarists in an audition. Until Jackson's "HIStory Tour" in 1997, she was an integral part of his live band and stage show. She was the woman on stage who stood out visually with her rocking, sometimes fantastically crazy vinyl and leather outfit and long platinum blonde mane. Musically, she held her own with her terrific guitar playing and her focus on the tapping technique she has further developed.
"He is loved by millions, but he was also unfairly judged"
Looking back, she has this to say about Michael Jackson: "The opportunity to work with Michael for ten years gave me a very privileged insight. I will forever have a deep respect and reverence for his many talents and his commitment to humanity and the planet" - adding: "He was and will forever be loved by millions. But he was also ignorantly and unfairly judged, ridiculed and viciously attacked by people with ill intentions."
Free workshop with New York star guitarist
The famous rock lady from the "Big Apple" also has an emotional connection to Innsbruck and this lies in her friendship with Werner Bruck. Bruck, the founder of the private music school "Rock and More", took and still takes guitar lessons from Jennifer Batten. Last week, the creative Innsbruck native succeeded in inviting the exceptional guitarist to Innsbruck for the third time. As part of this invitation, she performed her multi-media show at Treibhaus Innsbruck last Wednesday.
Batten accompanied the audience on a musical journey that became a sensory experience of pop and rock culture with self-produced video arrangements. On the following day, Thursday, a free workshop took place at the music school of the city of Innsbruck, which was organized together with "Rock and More". Around 90 guitar fans had the opportunity to get to know Jennifer and gain valuable insights into various playing techniques, especially tapping.
