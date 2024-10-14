Nobel Prize in Economics for research into prosperity

Acemoglu also researches AI in the labor market

IHS Director Holger Bonin also said in an initial statement that he had long considered Acemoglu to be worthy of the Nobel Prize - albeit for his research in the area of the labor market. Acemoglu's research has a "very broad profile" and he also works on the effects of artificial intelligence on the labor market, for example. Acemoglu combines extremely applied research with a "very, very clean theory" on growth and institutions.