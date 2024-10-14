R4 with electric drive
New Renault 4: It’s finally here!
Renault is reviving its history with the R4 E-Tech Electric and showing the competition once again how to do retro right - even if it is not quite as strikingly reminiscent of the original as the R5.
It shares the platform with the R5, but is larger and positioned directly above the small car, is slightly larger and more spacious, similar to the Captur in relation to the Clio. Specifically: at 4.14 meters in length, the new R4 is nine centimeters longer than the Clio and just as much shorter than the Captur.
The width remains moderate at 1.80 meters, the height of 1.57 meters is on a par with the Captur, the ground clearance is slightly higher at 18.1 cm - good for excursions off paved roads. A wheelbase of 2.62 meters (plus 8 cm compared to the R5) should provide plenty of space in the interior. There is also 420 liters of cargo space and a front passenger seat that can be folded down flat.
The tailgate is bigger than it looks. It has been extended into the bumper: this has made it possible to achieve a larger loading opening and a lower loading sill - 61 cm, as in the original Renault 4.
Two drives, two batteries
The new R4 is always electrically powered, with a choice of 90 kW/122 hp or 110 kW/150 hp. The weaker motor comes with a 40 kWh battery, the larger one (which Renault calls the main drive) with 52 kWh storage capacity. The charging capacity is 80 and 100 kW respectively, and both should be able to be charged from 15 to 80 percent in 30 minutes. Why doesn't Renault specify the usual range from 10 percent? 30 minutes looks better than 31, 32 or 33. 11 kW with alternating current.
Depending on the drive package, the WLTP range is 300 or 400 kilometers. A heat pump should ensure that the real range does not deviate too much from the standard.
The Renault 4 E-Tech Electric is the first vehicle from Renault to be equipped (optionally) with a one-pedal function. The list of assistance systems, some of which are optional, is long and includes Level 2 automated driving.
Plenty of comfort while driving
The large 7-inch landscape display behind the steering wheel and 10.1-inch touchscreen come as standard; the speedometer screen is also available in the same size as an option. The operating system is based on Google and offers a wide range of apps. The voice control is called "Hey Reno", and ChatGPT will also be introduced.
The 410-watt Harman Kardon system from the Scenic E-Tech Electric provides listening pleasure on request. With nine loudspeakers (two front tweeters, two front woofers, two rear tweeters, two rear woofers and a subwoofer in the trunk) and five listening modes (studio, podcast, concert, immersion and club), developed in collaboration with Jean-Michel Jarre.
Sustainable production
The Renault 4 E-Tech is built in Europe: in Ampere's ElectriCity. The vehicle will be assembled in Maubeuge, the engine at the Cléon site and the battery in Douai from March 2025. 75% of the suppliers are located within a 300-kilometer radius of the ElectriCity complex. These short supply routes promote competitive local production, secure jobs and reduce the impact on the environment.
Over the course of its career, the Renault 4 has sold an impressive 8,135,424 units, making it the fourth best-selling car of all time. Big footprints - but the new one seems to fit in well.
