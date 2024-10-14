New Renault 4: It’s finally here!

Two drives, two batteries

The new R4 is always electrically powered, with a choice of 90 kW/122 hp or 110 kW/150 hp. The weaker motor comes with a 40 kWh battery, the larger one (which Renault calls the main drive) with 52 kWh storage capacity. The charging capacity is 80 and 100 kW respectively, and both should be able to be charged from 15 to 80 percent in 30 minutes. Why doesn't Renault specify the usual range from 10 percent? 30 minutes looks better than 31, 32 or 33. 11 kW with alternating current.