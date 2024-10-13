Mystery revealed
DNA samples show: Columbus was not Italian at all
For a long time, it was assumed that the navigator Christopher Columbus was of Italian origin - but scientists have come to a different conclusion after analyzing DNA samples. According to this, Columbus was Spanish and came from a Jewish family.
This was reported in a documentary broadcast by the Spanish state broadcaster RTVE on Saturday, in which head of research José Antonio Lorente presented his findings. "We have very incomplete but sufficient DNA from Christopher Columbus," said Lorente in the documentary "Colón DNA, su verdadero origen" (Columbus' DNA, his true origins), according to a report by the Europa Press news agency.
Remains of Columbus' bones in the cathedral of Seville
"We have DNA from his son Hernando Columbus that confirms him as his son." His genetic material contains characteristics that are compatible with a Jewish origin. Remains of the explorer's bones can be found in Seville Cathedral in southern Spain.
Portugal also claims Columbus for itself
Columbus (around 1451 to 1506) set sail on behalf of the Spanish crown and landed in America in October 1492 in search of a sea route to India. For a long time, it was assumed and taught in schools that the navigator came from Genoa - but this is disputed. Critics point out, among other things, that he did not write in Italian, but in Spanish. Portugal also claims the navigator for itself - partly because he married there.
Lorente's team has been investigating the many theories about Columbus' origins for years and has now come to the conclusion that a Spanish origin is the most likely. The group took DNA samples from men in northern Italy who lived between Genoa and Milan and had the surname Colombo. Their assumption: if Columbus came from this region, there should be a genetic similarity. But no genetic similarities were found, they say.
