DNA samples show: Columbus was not Italian at all

Portugal also claims Columbus for itself

Columbus (around 1451 to 1506) set sail on behalf of the Spanish crown and landed in America in October 1492 in search of a sea route to India. For a long time, it was assumed and taught in schools that the navigator came from Genoa - but this is disputed. Critics point out, among other things, that he did not write in Italian, but in Spanish. Portugal also claims the navigator for itself - partly because he married there.