Yesterday's Sunday in North Tyrol was a mix of clouds, a few rays of sunshine and light rain. The new week will start similarly. The Ubimet weather service is expecting a "golden autumn day" on Wednesday.
"On Monday, the fog patches in North Tyrol will clear quickly in the morning," says Ubimet meteorologist Nikolas Zimmermann in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. By the end of the morning, however, more and more clouds are gathering. "It then starts to rain in the Außerfern in the afternoon."
The Inn Valley should only get wet towards the evening. The highest temperatures of the day will be between 15 and 17 degrees. "It looks similar in East Tyrol. However, it will remain dry there," says Zimmermann.
Mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday
Tuesday will start with clouds, especially in the direction of Kaiserwinkl. "As the day progresses, there will be a mix of sun and clouds in both North and East Tyrol," predicts the meteorologist. The thermometer will climb to 17 to 20 degrees.
Due to a light foehn wind, it will often be sunny and mild in North Tyrol on Wednesday.
Ubimet-Meteorologe Nikolas Zimmermann
Wednesday will be a "golden fall day" in North Tyrol
Sun-seekers will get their money's worth on Wednesday. Zimmermann speaks of a "golden fall day". "Due to a light foehn wind, it will often be sunny and mild in North Tyrol."
The expert from the Ubimet weather service expects 21 to 24 degrees. "In some places it could even reach 25 degrees. It will almost be late summer." In East Tyrol, however, it is likely to be cloudy on Wednesday.
