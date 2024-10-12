Trump has drastic plans for foreign gangs

Law from 1798 should ensure order

Should criminals attempt to return to the USA after being deported, they would "automatically face ten years in prison without parole", said Trump. He also called for the "death penalty for any migrant who kills an American citizen (...)". And to make deportations easier, he wants to enact a law from the distant 1798 that allows the president to deport any foreigner who comes from a country with which the US is at war.