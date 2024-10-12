"Hunt and deport"
Trump has drastic plans for foreign gangs
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has announced drastic measures to crack down on gang members from abroad if he is re-elected.
"We will send elite Border Patrol and Federal Police troops to hunt down, arrest and deport every single illegal gang member until there is not one left in the country," Trump said at a campaign rally in Aurora, a suburb of Denver in the state of Colorado.
At the rally, as at other appearances, he used dehumanizing language and generalizations about migrants. For example, Trump repeated the claim that migrants bring highly contagious diseases to the USA and "infect" the country. Trump made irregular migration the main topic of his election campaign.
Trump wants to save Aurora
The town of Aurora hit the headlines in August after numerous Venezuelan migrants were forced to move out of an apartment complex there. The city had the building evacuated due to safety deficiencies and hygiene violations. At the same time, reports about the alleged presence of the Venezuelan gang "Tren de Aragua" in the apartment complex caused a stir. The Republican mayor of the city, Mike Coffman, said at the time that his city was not controlled by Venezuelan gangs, nor were any apartment complexes.
Trump, on the other hand, claimed exactly that during his appearance and promised to speed up "the elimination of the uncivilized gangs". He would "save Aurora" and every city "that has been invaded and conquered". He had been waiting for this day to finally be in Aurora, Trump said, "to get the world's attention."
Law from 1798 should ensure order
Should criminals attempt to return to the USA after being deported, they would "automatically face ten years in prison without parole", said Trump. He also called for the "death penalty for any migrant who kills an American citizen (...)". And to make deportations easier, he wants to enact a law from the distant 1798 that allows the president to deport any foreigner who comes from a country with which the US is at war.
Trump accused President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris of failing. "They are ruining our country." As the Democratic presidential candidate, Harris wants to prevent Trump from returning to the White House. As Vice President, she was also responsible for the issue of migration. The presidential election in the USA will take place on November 5.
