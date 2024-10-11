“That’s annoying!” Kraft takes issue with athlete vote

Despite winning the overall World Cup and gold at the Ski Flying World Championships a few days ago, the best ski jumper in the world had once again left the athletes' gala in Vienna empty-handed. The coveted NIKI trophy went to Olympic kitesurfing champion Valentin Bontus. "I'm not belittling the performance of Valentin Bontus or anyone else," emphasized Kraft. "Hats off to his performance, but of course I was disappointed."