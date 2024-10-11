Adler speaks plainly
“That’s annoying!” Kraft takes issue with athlete vote
Ski jumper Stefan Kraft doesn't want to cry over missing out on the title of Austrian Sportsman of the Year again. Nevertheless, the Salzburg native says quite openly: "It's annoying" because there is no recognizable line in this election.
"I had certainly hoped to become Austrian Sportsman of the Year. Nevertheless, in the end it doesn't affect me much. I have delivered my performance. I would be much more upset if I messed up a telemark and came fourth. I wouldn't sleep well for a few days," said Kraft. So he digested the disappointment "in half an hour".
Despite winning the overall World Cup and gold at the Ski Flying World Championships a few days ago, the best ski jumper in the world had once again left the athletes' gala in Vienna empty-handed. The coveted NIKI trophy went to Olympic kitesurfing champion Valentin Bontus. "I'm not belittling the performance of Valentin Bontus or anyone else," emphasized Kraft. "Hats off to his performance, but of course I was disappointed."
The athletes' choice and Kraft still don't go together. Two years ago, he had to settle for third place behind the soccer teams (Red Bull Salzburg, ÖFB women) after winning Olympic gold with the ski jumping team. "This year, Sturm Graz sensationally won the double and finished behind an Olympic team (sailors Lara Vadlau/Lukas Mähr; note). That's annoying. There's no line in the poll," criticized the 31-year-old from Salzburg.
"It's too normal that ..."
"It's too normal for skiers and ski jumpers to perform well. Austria expects that, is used to it from us. If an athlete who isn't in the spotlight does something special, people jump on it straight away."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.