Danger in delay
Trees on the slope too dry: rockslide threatens houses
The trees on the Silbersberg, the local mountain of the Gloggnitz family in Lower Austria, are suffering from pine shoot dieback due to climate change. Boulders, which are constantly falling down, could soon become a danger to the 72 residents due to the dry trunks. A net is now being installed to protect against this. However, this is expensive.
The small town of Gloggnitz in the district of Neunkirchen has around 6000 inhabitants. If it weren't for the forest on the Silbersberg, the world would still be more or less in order here. The trees, which serve as a protective wall against the constantly falling rocks, are suffering from pine dieback due to climate change.
72 residents in danger
"They are still holding back the rockslides at the moment," says Mayor René Blum. But the dry, diseased trunks will soon no longer provide protection and the 72 residents living along Silbersbergstrasse could be in danger. To prevent this, the municipality is now planning to install a safety net.
Residents have to help pay for part of it
The local residents, who also own a share of the Silbersberg property, must agree to this and also co-finance part of it. One well-known local resident is former Green Party leader Madeleine Petrovic, who stood as a candidate on her own list in the National Council elections. She welcomes the project, but criticizes that the reforestation of new trees should have started earlier. "We shouldn't wait until people get hurt."
The construction costs - around 3.5 million euros - are being borne 75 percent by the state and municipality. "However, 25 percent must be borne by the affected property owners," says Blum. Quotations are currently being obtained.
