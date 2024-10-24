These fosterlings are looking for a new home

Unfortunately, this beautiful male dog has not yet been allowed to experience much and has had to spend a lot of time alone. At first, Dusty (3) is therefore very cautious and shy of people. But if you give him time and trust, he quickly thaws out and shows a very friendly side. He also joins in with play and likes to be stroked. When Dusty feels really comfortable and secure, it can also happen that he "overdoes it" a little and becomes boisterous. The male dog needs very consistent people who give him love and security, but also clear rules. Dusty is eager to learn and would certainly enjoy a visit to dog school with his new people.