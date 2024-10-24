Allocation Vorarlberg
These fosterlings are looking for a new home
The Animal Corner presents the pets of the week from the Vorarlberg animal shelter: The very shy Stupsi (9) is looking for a quiet new home with loving and understanding people who will give him the time he needs to settle in and gain their trust.
Unfortunately, this beautiful male dog has not yet been allowed to experience much and has had to spend a lot of time alone. At first, Dusty (3) is therefore very cautious and shy of people. But if you give him time and trust, he quickly thaws out and shows a very friendly side. He also joins in with play and likes to be stroked. When Dusty feels really comfortable and secure, it can also happen that he "overdoes it" a little and becomes boisterous. The male dog needs very consistent people who give him love and security, but also clear rules. Dusty is eager to learn and would certainly enjoy a visit to dog school with his new people.
Mira (9) is looking for responsible owners, she needs clear and safe guidance in everyday life. Once she has gained the trust of a person, she is simply irresistible and always up for a bit of fun. When it comes to other dogs, sympathy is the deciding factor; if she gets involved with another dog, a wonderful friendship usually develops.
The male chinchilla trio is looking for a species-appropriate new home together. They are generally very open-minded and curious. Chinchillas are crepuscular and nocturnal rodents with a pronounced social behavior. They have an average life expectancy of 10 to 15 years. This happy gang is looking forward to moving in with you!
