Anniversary season at the lido brings record attendance

At the "Piano Concert on the Jetty" in September, around 1500 visitors were treated to a top-class concert evening with Carinthian singer-songwriter Simon Stadler on the central bridge at the lido. He enchanted his audience with his own songs, but also with selected pieces by Udo Jürgens and Konstantin Wecker. One of the highlights was the Udo Jürgens-Frank Sinatra medley "Ich war noch niemals in New York" with Billy Todzo, a long-time musician and companion of Udo Jürgens, who had traveled all the way from Zurich. An evening with a goosebump feeling.