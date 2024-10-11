Over 600,000 bathers
Anniversary season at the lido brings record attendance
The swimming season at Klagenfurt's lido ended on Sunday with a record-breaking summer. It wasn't just the visitor numbers that were fantastic at 600,800 (compared to around 511,300 in 2023). The varied celebrations surrounding the 100th anniversary of the lido also underline the uniqueness of the season.
The 2024 bathing season at Klagenfurt's lidos ends on Sunday, October 13, with a summer of records. Not only were the visitor numbers exceptional, the festivities during the anniversary season were unique. In total, 600,800 visitors accepted the invitation to enjoy the summer at the lido, Loretto and Maiernigg. The busiest bathing days of the year were on June 29 with 7922 visitors, July 27 with 8410 and August 11 with 8411.
To make admission as easy as possible for guests, there are three ticket machines in the entrance area in addition to the traditional ticket offices. The ticket machines alone accounted for 65,000 ticket purchases. The option of saving the season ticket in the wallet on a cell phone or smartwatch was used by 6,000 visitors.
Anniversary year!
The lido's anniversary year brought unforgettable moments. The official kick-off was a big family party on May 25th: there was a birthday cake and a lido anthem specially written for the 100th anniversary by the Klagenfurt band SINN. The celebrations also included the opening of a large exhibition on the history of the lido, with photos and films on display and memories brought back to life.
Lido becomes an open-air cinema
In June, the lido was transformed into an open-air cinema with free popcorn for the first time. A social media vote selected the winning film: "Bohemian Rhapsody", a fascinating movie focusing on the life of Queen frontman Freddy Mercury.
At the "Piano Concert on the Jetty" in September, around 1500 visitors were treated to a top-class concert evening with Carinthian singer-songwriter Simon Stadler on the central bridge at the lido. He enchanted his audience with his own songs, but also with selected pieces by Udo Jürgens and Konstantin Wecker. One of the highlights was the Udo Jürgens-Frank Sinatra medley "Ich war noch niemals in New York" with Billy Todzo, a long-time musician and companion of Udo Jürgens, who had traveled all the way from Zurich. An evening with a goosebump feeling.
The clean-up and repair work for the fall and winter is already underway and so the Wörthersee promenade through the lido can be reopened from Monday, October 14, at noon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.