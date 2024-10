Head-on crash claimed three people, some seriously injured

A 26-year-old Slovakian was driving on the L 359 from Thalgau to Mondsee at around 5.45 p.m. on Thursday, with a fellow countryman (22) in the passenger seat. It is still unclear why the 26-year-old crossed into the opposite lane with his vehicle. There he crashed head-on into the car of a 33-year-old man from Vöcklabruck. However, the bend between Keuschen and Thalgau is familiar to the emergency services, as accidents have often occurred there.