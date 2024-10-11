Missing diver discovered in shark’s stomach

Investigators are still checking whether the body parts actually belong to the American woman. She was not on Indonesian territory. "We are now investigating the case further to confirm whether it is the remains of a person reported missing in Indonesia," said Muhammad Saleh Goro, head of the Regional Technical Implementation Unit. "Given the diving suit the victim was wearing, it can be assumed that he was a diver. The results of the investigation will be published shortly as soon as more comprehensive information is available."