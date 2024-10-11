"He only thinks of himself"
Campaigning for Harris: Obama lashes out at Trump
Former US President Barack Obama has campaigned for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the politically hotly contested state of Pennsylvania and railed against her Republican opponent Donald Trump: "He's not thinking about you. For Donald Trump, power is nothing more than a means to an end."
"There is no indication that this man is thinking about anyone other than himself," Obama said of Trump, who is seeking a return to the White House in the presidential election on November 5.
In any case, polls suggest a close race. What he could not understand, Obama said, was why anyone would believe that Trump wanted to change things for the better.
"78-year-old billionaire on a golden escalator"
Trump is a "78-year-old billionaire who hasn't stopped complaining about his problems since he came down his golden escalator nine years ago". Obama was referring to the moment when Trump first announced his presidential bid in 2015.
There are the tweets in capital letters, the ranting and raving about crazy conspiracy theories, the two-hour speeches, the word salad, (...) the constant attempts to sell them something. Who does that?
"There are the tweets in capital letters, the ranting and raving about crazy conspiracy theories, the two-hour speeches, the word salad, (...) the constant attempts to sell them something. Who does that?" asked Obama. Trump is all about his ego, his money and his status. "He's not thinking about you. For Donald Trump, power is nothing more than a means to an end."
Don't hope for the best - go vote!"
In an Instagram post after the campaign appearance, Obama also wrote: "If this election makes you excited or scared or hopeful or frustrated, or anything in between, don't just sit back and hope for the best. Go vote."
"If enough of us make our voices heard, we will leave no doubt about the outcome of this election. We will leave no doubt about what America stands for. And together, we will build a country that is fairer, more just, more equal and more free. That is our job. That is our responsibility. Let's get to it," Obama said.
Pennsylvania is considered by many US analysts to be perhaps the most important state in the election. Due to the high number of people voting, an overall victory for both candidates is much more difficult without this state.
