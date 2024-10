Drunk driver (26) caused an accident and fled

A Turkish man got behind the wheel drunk on Thursday afternoon and was driving from Sachsenburg towards Möllbrücke in a car that did not have a valid license. Because the man, who also did not have a valid driver's license, was driving too fast, the 26-year-old caused an accident. In doing so, he hit the mirror of a 48-year-old woman's car. Instead of stopping, the 26-year-old hit and ran.