Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After 4:0 over Kazakhstan

Rangnick: “Normally it should be 4-0 at half-time”

Nachrichten
10.10.2024 23:31

Read what the winners and losers had to say after the clash between Austria and Kazakhstan HERE!

0 Kommentare

Ralf Rangnick (ÖFB team manager): "The key was of course our play against the ball. Our best playmaker today was our counter-pressing, whenever that worked we had scoring chances. The 1-0 was just such a situation - winning the ball and scoring seven or eight seconds later. The only thing we could have wished for today was a goal or two more. Normally it should be 3-0, 4-0 at half-time. But overall, in terms of energy, it was exactly the kind of performance we wanted. Our opponents played very differently to how they've played in previous games. They tried to disrupt and attack us relatively high up the pitch. In that respect, it was a courageous performance from Kazakhstan. It was important for us that we scored the second and third goals quickly in the second half. A few more goals could certainly have been scored after that."

Christoph Baumgartner (ÖFB player/scorer of the 1:0 goal): "I think we could have scored one or two more goals in the first half and made life a bit easier for ourselves. But for long stretches today, the energy was just really great, which is what we set out to do. You've seen over the last few days that it's back, and that's the decisive factor. The fact that not everything was perfect is also down to the pitch, it wasn't quite so easy. We really brought a lot of energy onto the pitch, there were lots of good moves, lots of goalscoring opportunities, finishes, we were extremely aggressive in our pressing and counter-pressing. I think that's what Austria wants to see, what we want to see, and then we'll win the games."

Matthias Seidl (ÖFB player/scorer of the 4:0): "Playing for the national team is a great feeling - and when you score the first goal, all the better. But I'm even happier about the win today, it was a great team performance. We had a lot of chances in the first half, a lot of shots, but unfortunately we only scored one, we could have scored two or three more. A lot can happen at 1-0. Then we went one better in the second half, scored the second and third goals and finished it off well."

Stanislav Cherchessov (Kazakhstan team manager): "There's little to talk about when you lose 4-0. We made a lot of mistakes. We conceded a lot of goals, which is punished at this level. The intensity of the game was very high. As always, Austria played very well and are in top form. We didn't invite our opponents to go 1-0 up. We knew they were good at pressing. It's a bit of a loss, but we have to learn the right lessons from it. Despite the debacle, I've seen progress compared to the game in Slovenia (0:3). We're learning, that's soccer. I'm confident that we'll go into the next games with more experience."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf