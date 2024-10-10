Rangnick: “Normally it should be 4-0 at half-time”

Ralf Rangnick (ÖFB team manager): "The key was of course our play against the ball. Our best playmaker today was our counter-pressing, whenever that worked we had scoring chances. The 1-0 was just such a situation - winning the ball and scoring seven or eight seconds later. The only thing we could have wished for today was a goal or two more. Normally it should be 3-0, 4-0 at half-time. But overall, in terms of energy, it was exactly the kind of performance we wanted. Our opponents played very differently to how they've played in previous games. They tried to disrupt and attack us relatively high up the pitch. In that respect, it was a courageous performance from Kazakhstan. It was important for us that we scored the second and third goals quickly in the second half. A few more goals could certainly have been scored after that."