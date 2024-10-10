After 4:0 over Kazakhstan
Rangnick: “Normally it should be 4-0 at half-time”
Read what the winners and losers had to say after the clash between Austria and Kazakhstan HERE!
Ralf Rangnick (ÖFB team manager): "The key was of course our play against the ball. Our best playmaker today was our counter-pressing, whenever that worked we had scoring chances. The 1-0 was just such a situation - winning the ball and scoring seven or eight seconds later. The only thing we could have wished for today was a goal or two more. Normally it should be 3-0, 4-0 at half-time. But overall, in terms of energy, it was exactly the kind of performance we wanted. Our opponents played very differently to how they've played in previous games. They tried to disrupt and attack us relatively high up the pitch. In that respect, it was a courageous performance from Kazakhstan. It was important for us that we scored the second and third goals quickly in the second half. A few more goals could certainly have been scored after that."
Christoph Baumgartner (ÖFB player/scorer of the 1:0 goal): "I think we could have scored one or two more goals in the first half and made life a bit easier for ourselves. But for long stretches today, the energy was just really great, which is what we set out to do. You've seen over the last few days that it's back, and that's the decisive factor. The fact that not everything was perfect is also down to the pitch, it wasn't quite so easy. We really brought a lot of energy onto the pitch, there were lots of good moves, lots of goalscoring opportunities, finishes, we were extremely aggressive in our pressing and counter-pressing. I think that's what Austria wants to see, what we want to see, and then we'll win the games."
Matthias Seidl (ÖFB player/scorer of the 4:0): "Playing for the national team is a great feeling - and when you score the first goal, all the better. But I'm even happier about the win today, it was a great team performance. We had a lot of chances in the first half, a lot of shots, but unfortunately we only scored one, we could have scored two or three more. A lot can happen at 1-0. Then we went one better in the second half, scored the second and third goals and finished it off well."
Stanislav Cherchessov (Kazakhstan team manager): "There's little to talk about when you lose 4-0. We made a lot of mistakes. We conceded a lot of goals, which is punished at this level. The intensity of the game was very high. As always, Austria played very well and are in top form. We didn't invite our opponents to go 1-0 up. We knew they were good at pressing. It's a bit of a loss, but we have to learn the right lessons from it. Despite the debacle, I've seen progress compared to the game in Slovenia (0:3). We're learning, that's soccer. I'm confident that we'll go into the next games with more experience."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
