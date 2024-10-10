Video message: Nehammer wants to keep his word

Waiting for the Vorarlberg election

The invitations to the ÖVP and SPÖ have not yet gone out, the FPÖ said on Thursday. Nothing is likely to happen before the middle of next week and the talks will then be actively communicated. The outcome of the Vorarlberg state elections on Sunday is apparently being awaited. The ÖVP also had no concrete plans as yet. They wanted to comply with Van der Bellen's wishes, they said.