Above the national average
Tirol is one of the pioneers in climate tickets
Around 116,000 people in Tyrol have a climate ticket for the province or for the whole of Austria. With 150 climate tickets per 1,000 inhabitants, Tyrol has the second-highest figure outside Vienna after Vorarlberg. This is the result of a recent analysis by the Austrian Transport Association (VCÖ).
A good public transport offer in the vicinity brings the population "great financial relief", especially "commuters can save a lot of money with a climate ticket". The VCÖ calls for the improvement of public transport services to be continued.
1.65 million Austrians with an annual pass
Across Austria, 1.65 million people already have an annual season ticket for public transport. Unsurprisingly, the leader is Vienna as a major city, where the 365-euro annual pass was introduced back in 2012 and one million people now have an annual pass for Vienna or a climate ticket.
Outside of Vienna, Vorarlberg is the climate ticket leader. According to the VCÖ, there are 210 climate tickets per 1000 inhabitants in Vorarlberg - ahead of Tyrol with 150.
And with a total of 116,000 climate tickets for the federal state or the whole of Austria, Tyrol is also ahead of larger federal states such as Styria or Upper Austria in absolute terms, which has around twice as many inhabitants as Tyrol.
This is how much commuters could save
Commuters could save a lot of money with the climate ticket, as the VCÖ shows using examples: For example, commuters on the Kitzbühel-Wörgl route would save just under almost 900 euros per year compared to fuel costs with the Climate Ticket Tirol.
On the Imst-Innsbruck route, the annual savings amount to more than 2,200 euros, on the Kufstein-Innsbruck route more than 2,700 euros per year and on the Schwaz-Innsbruck route 750 euros per year.
"These are only the savings compared to the fuel costs. If the mileage allowance is taken into account, the savings with the climate ticket are many times higher, for example around 4600 euros per year on the Schwaz-Innsbruck route," explains VCÖ expert Michael Schwendinger.
