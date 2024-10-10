Mega-hot shoot
Lopez talks about her divorce from Affleck for the first time
"I've finally learned my lesson - after only 30 years!" In "Interview" magazine, Jennifer Lopez speaks openly about her divorce from Ben Affleck for the first time two months after the end of her marriage.
The 55-year-old insists that she has "not regretted her choice to marry the 52-year-old for a second!" However, J.Lo also has no regrets about her split from the "Batman" star because it was "exactly what I needed."
Divorce has "almost completely turned J.Lo upside down"
The singer admits that the final break-up with Affleck (whom she never mentions by name in the interview) "almost completely knocked me over". Although she had already been through three previous divorces with Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, the last one was the absolute worst for her: "It was like a fucking sledgehammer had been hit hard over my head - or a house had fallen on me."
However, Lopez has also finally realized that she should have saved her marriages. She has now analyzed herself and realized why she has always been drawn back to the altar despite the constant disappointments in love: "I just love the idea of being in a relationship, growing old with someone and being happy."
Preferring to be single after Affleck's misery
She was firmly convinced that only a man by her side could "make me whole". After the Affleck mess, she knows better and believes she is now finally cured: "I said to myself: 'Sorry God it took so long. And sorry you had to do this to me so many times. I should have realized it two or three times before. But now I know!"
Lopez knows that the "old Jennifer" with her "romantic streak" is still inside her. And whenever this threatens to take over, the new J.Lo energetically rejects it: "I call her a stupid bitch and motherfucker before I say 'NO' to her."
"Lonely, sad, desperate"
Jennifer honestly admits that her single status feels "lonely", "sad" and "desperate" at times: "But then I tell myself that these feelings won't kill me. And that I am capable of experiencing joy and happiness on my own."
At the emotional low points, she herself recalls how challenging many situations with her various partners over the last 30 years have been: "When I think about what I was still able to achieve... What can I achieve when I can fly solo? When I'm simply free?"
