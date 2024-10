KAC defeats defending champions Geneva in overtime

Matt Fraser scores the decisive goal

In the opening period, the KAC successfully withstood Geneva's dominance thanks to some strong saves by goalie Sebastian Dahm. Right at the start of the middle period, however, the Swiss team took advantage of an overpayment and increased the lead to 2:0 a few minutes later. After that, however, Geneva became careless and the KAC promptly equalized thanks to goals from Daniel Obersteiner (39) and Simeon Schwinger (46). In the final phase of the last period, Klagenfurt had several chances to score a deserved winner. Matt Fraser finally scored in the fourth minute of extra time.