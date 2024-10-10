Tower shot alerted the oldest fire department at the time

Ferdinand Jergitsch founded the fire brigade in June 1864 because there were often fires back then and there was no fire protection, fire alarm systems or smoke detectors. "The first vehicle was stored in the old town hall on Alter Platz," says the current commander Franz Socher. The handful of firefighters were alerted by a shot from the parish tower. "We now have sirens, beepers and blue light text messages. But we keep up the tradition of firing from the tower: on October 9, we fire from there to mark October 10, and on December 31, the New Year," says fire chief Socher.