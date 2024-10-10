Anniversary in Klagenfurt
Tower shot alerted the oldest fire department at the time
Gunshots from the parish tower sounded the alarm for Carinthia's first fire department. The main station celebrates its first 160 years on October 11.
"Rescue - Extinguish - Protect - Rescue" are now the basic tasks of the Hauptwache volunteer fire department in Klagenfurt, which, together with nine other volunteer brigades and the professional fire department in the provincial capital, carries out numerous operations - 356 in the previous year. The Hauptwache has been in operation for 160 years, making it the oldest fire department in Carinthia!
Ferdinand Jergitsch founded the fire brigade in June 1864 because there were often fires back then and there was no fire protection, fire alarm systems or smoke detectors. "The first vehicle was stored in the old town hall on Alter Platz," says the current commander Franz Socher. The handful of firefighters were alerted by a shot from the parish tower. "We now have sirens, beepers and blue light text messages. But we keep up the tradition of firing from the tower: on October 9, we fire from there to mark October 10, and on December 31, the New Year," says fire chief Socher.
The main fire station moved from Alter Platz to Hasnerschule, and in 1981 to the grounds of the professional fire department, where there are now two independent fire brigades. "Today, our tasks include not only fires, but also technical assistance, flood protection and dealing with hazardous substances," says Socher.
Familiar faces among the comrades
That's why there are regular exercises and training courses - even for the celebrities. "No, we don't have any celebrity members, but comrades who are at drills and on duty," says Socher, who also has Paralympic skier Markus Salcher, cathedral priest Peter Allmaier and city councillor Sandra Wassermann in his ranks. "We are 68 people, nine of whom are women. Our youth fire department has 15 members," says Socher proudly.
Now they are celebrating their anniversary: On Friday, October 11, from 5.30 p.m. in Messehalle 2 in Klagenfurt - with the bands Toni & Alex and "Chaos".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.