Why electricity and gas bills will soon be more expensive

The specific amount is set annually by the regulator E-Control in an ordinance (System Usage Charges Ordinance). In order to make the grids fit for the future - keyword energy transition - a lot of money has to be invested. According to conservative estimates, this is likely to be at least 20 billion euros over the next few years. The transmission system operator Austrian Power Grid (APG) alone, which is responsible for the large distribution grids, is investing around nine billion euros in the grids by 2034.