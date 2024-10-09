Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Criticism of plans

Restaurateurs fight back against smoking ban

Nachrichten
09.10.2024 16:01

Will smoking soon be banned in pub gardens? Vorarlberg restaurateurs are taking to the barricades, they want to prevent a ban at all costs. 

0 Kommentare

If the European Commission has its way, a Europe-wide recommendation for a smoking ban in outdoor areas of catering establishments could soon be issued. However, some people - not just smokers - do not like this at all: "We assume that there will be a clear political commitment here in Vorarlberg not to introduce any additional regulations for the catering industry," explain Mike Pansi and Stefan Köb from the Gastronomy Section of the Vorarlberg Chamber of Commerce (WKV), who are critical of further bureaucracy.

Perceived as an excessive measure
They emphasize that such measures are detrimental to the industry, especially in economically challenging times, and could lead to guests moving to private areas or clubhouses. The measure could also lead to a displacement effect, with guests being forced to move to public areas outside the establishments, for example. Pansi and Köb see an extension of the smoking ban from indoor to outdoor areas as excessive - and as a further burden on the restaurant scene after Corona and Co. Both fear that the ban could drive businesses in rural areas in particular to ruin and thus destroy more than it protects.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf