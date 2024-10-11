Questions and answers
I have osteoarthritis – what should I know?
Degenerative joint disease is one of the main causes of chronic pain and reduced mobility in old age. Dr. Christian Mate, a general practitioner, has all the information and contact points for you here and on KroneMED.
Especially with a difficult-to-treat disease such as osteoarthritis, it is important that patients and doctors work well together in the long term. Although there is as yet no causally effective therapy, good quality of life can often be achieved through targeted physical training, pain therapy and, if necessary, surgical methods. The family doctor is usually the first port of call for joint problems.
Good to know
Osteoarthritis often affects older people and is two to three times more common in women than in men. Risk factors are overweight and obesity, genetic predisposition, occupational stress, previous joint injuries, sporting activities such as soccer, cycling or gymnastics, as well as misalignments, particularly in the knees.
Symptoms include pain on exertion, night pain, radiating pain, restricted movement, stiffness, instability, swelling and deformity. Knee joints, hip joints, finger joints, thumb saddle joints, metatarsophalangeal joints, the lower cervical spine and the lower lumbar spine are frequently affected.
To alleviate the symptoms or slow down the progression of the disease, regular strength and mobility training is recommended, as well as weight reduction if you are overweight.
How your general practitioner can help
With a physical examination and, if necessary, a blood test or imaging procedure, the general practitioner will rule out other causes, such as inflammation. Typically, osteoarthritis affects the knee or hip joint or the finger joints due to degeneration of the cartilage, but other joints may also be affected.
Painkillers from the group of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen or naproxen, can significantly alleviate the symptoms in many cases. The GP can also prescribe physiotherapy to teach exercises to strengthen the muscles and improve mobility and endurance.
If you have health problems at the weekend and/or at night, you can call the health hotline 1450. You can also find out about common health issues in the GP practice at kronemed.at. The health portal at gesundheit.gv.at provides a comprehensive range of information on the Internet.
Next point of contact: Your orthopaedic specialist
If your joint problems cannot be adequately managed or if the diagnosis is unclear, your GP can refer you to an orthopaedic specialist. If necessary, he or she can adjust the drug therapy and arrange for the use of physical medicine methods such as hydrotherapy, thermal or electrophysical therapy. Depending on the joint affected, special aids for stabilization may also be prescribed. So-called orthoses can help to improve mobility and reduce pain.
Whether surgical methods such as total or partial joint replacement or other surgical measures (e.g. minimally invasive cartilage cell transplantation) are considered depends on many factors. In the case of advanced osteoarthritis of the knee or hip joint, when the pain can no longer be sufficiently reduced by medication and other non-surgical measures, joint replacement by means of an endoprosthesis is a way of living again with less pain and restricted movement.
Other points of contact for those affected are
Rheumatologist: This specialist also specializes in the treatment of joint diseases and, as a specialist in internal medicine, covers the entire spectrum of inflammatory joint diseases.
Physiotherapist: A physiotherapist can show you exercises that are especially suitable for strengthening the muscles and mobilizing the affected joint. The prescription is issued by your family doctor or specialist.
- Pharmacist: Like your doctor, your pharmacy is your point of contact for taking medication. You can also obtain advice on herbal remedies. If you suffer from a chronic illness, you should also discuss the use of over-the-counter herbal remedies with your GP in advance.
KroneMED - your new health portal
On KroneMED, you can find everything you need to know about your medical condition and find out directly which contact point is the right one for your complaints. Click through the clear and interactive KroneMED navigation system.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.