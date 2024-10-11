I have osteoarthritis – what should I know?

Osteoarthritis often affects older people and is two to three times more common in women than in men. Risk factors are overweight and obesity, genetic predisposition, occupational stress, previous joint injuries, sporting activities such as soccer, cycling or gymnastics, as well as misalignments, particularly in the knees.

Symptoms include pain on exertion, night pain, radiating pain, restricted movement, stiffness, instability, swelling and deformity. Knee joints, hip joints, finger joints, thumb saddle joints, metatarsophalangeal joints, the lower cervical spine and the lower lumbar spine are frequently affected.

To alleviate the symptoms or slow down the progression of the disease, regular strength and mobility training is recommended, as well as weight reduction if you are overweight.