Hurricane Milton:
“Name on arm helps identify body”
Three million people have been ordered to evacuate Florida's west coast due to Hurricane Milton. There is a danger to life, as the authorities emphasize. Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody has a brutal recommendation for those who refuse to flee: They should write their name on their arm so that their body can be identified more easily.
"Milton" is currently racing towards the coast of Florida - it has been classified as a level five hurricane and has wind speeds of up to 270 kilometers per hour. The inhabitants of Florida are threatened by one of the most dangerous hurricanes in their history.
"Name in permanent marker on your arm," advises Moody
US President Joe Biden urgently recommended getting to safety, saying it was a matter of "life and death". The US Attorney General has some practical, if merciless, advice for those who don't comply. "You probably need to write your name on your arm in permanent marker so people know who you are when they come to you later," Moody told NPR.
In this feature, "Milton" is shown from the perspective of the ISS space station:
Debris from last hurricane still lying around
Hurricane Helene hit the region just two weeks ago. The debris that is still scattered around from the last hurricane could now be transformed into dangerous projectiles by "Milton". The populous Tampa Bay region is likely to be hit directly by it. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor warned urgently that those people who decide to stay at home would "die".
Problems with fuel, accommodation and flights
However, escaping the danger zone is not without its hurdles. US media report long traffic jams, fuel shortages and overpriced flights, while many accommodations are fully booked. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promised those affected that there is enough fuel to escape from dangerous areas. The distances required to travel to safety are also not that long: "You can evacuate dozens of miles away; you don't have to evacuate hundreds of miles away. You have options," DeSantis explained.
The US president even postponed a visit to Germany planned for this week because of the hurricane. According to the Pentagon, thousands of National Guardsmen have been mobilized and helicopters and flood-capable vehicles are ready for rescue operations. Emergency centers across the state have also been stocked with supplies for quick relief after the storm.
"Milton" had already passed off the coast of the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico, causing power outages in around 90,000 households and some flooding in the area. There were no fatalities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
