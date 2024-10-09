The biggest traffic offenders are in these cars

A well-behaved car leads the model statistics

While the first three places in the brand ranking go to sporty manufacturers, a car that tends to be less suspicious is at the top of the model ranking: the Volvo V70, a business station wagon with a powerful engine. Its drivers are 68 percent more likely to be noticed than the average, just ahead of Audi A5 drivers with 67 percent. The BMW 3 Series follows with 39 percent.