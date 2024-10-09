Vorteilswelt
The biggest traffic offenders are in these cars

Nachrichten
09.10.2024 10:55

An account should normally contain as many points as possible - not so with the points account in the German Flensburg. This is where traffic offenders collect points for their offenses, the dividend of which is a driving disqualification. Some brands stand out in particular.

0 Kommentare

Porsche drivers lead the statistics - cliché and reality seem to go hand in hand. But drivers of an actually unsuspicious model are also well known in Flensburg.

According to an analysis by the comparison portal Verivox, drivers of the Zuffenhausen brand have 75 percent more entries in the Flensburg driving aptitude register than owners of vehicles of other brands.

Alfa Romeo comes in second place in the brand ranking: drivers of a model from the Italian brand are 45 percent more likely to have an offense than the average. A manufacturer with a sporty image or self-image is also in third place: Cupra drivers are 33 percent more likely to have a point or more than the average driver.

In a Porsche, people apparently like to drive too fast. (Bild: Porsche)
In a Porsche, people apparently like to drive too fast.
(Bild: Porsche)

According to the calculations, drivers of the Kia, Jeep and Mitsubishi brands are the most likely to obey the traffic rules.

A well-behaved car leads the model statistics
While the first three places in the brand ranking go to sporty manufacturers, a car that tends to be less suspicious is at the top of the model ranking: the Volvo V70, a business station wagon with a powerful engine. Its drivers are 68 percent more likely to be noticed than the average, just ahead of Audi A5 drivers with 67 percent. The BMW 3 Series follows with 39 percent.

Drivers of a Volvo V70 appear particularly frequently in the register of traffic offenses. (Bild: Volvo)
Drivers of a Volvo V70 appear particularly frequently in the register of traffic offenses.
(Bild: Volvo)

Drivers of a Fiat Panda have hardly any points in Flensburg. Compared to the average, only a third of drivers of this subcompact car are recorded in Flensburg. The VW T-Roc and VW Fox fare hardly any worse.

The calculation is based on anonymized customer data obtained by the comparison portal from requests for car insurance policies. The 100 car models and the 30 car brands with the most policies in the past two years were examined.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf