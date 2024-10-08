Trump secretly sent corona tests to Putin

The new book by US journalist Bob Woodward will be published in the USA on October 15, three weeks before the election.

One of the most explosive details in the book is that Donald Trump - when he was still in office at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 - is said to have sent Vladimir Putin the Covid tests for his personal use, which were initially difficult to obtain.

Woodward quotes an unnamed Trump aide as saying that Trump spoke to Putin up to seven times even after the end of his term in 2021. In early 2024, Trump asked an employee at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to leave his office so that he could have a private phone call with Putin.

In his book "War", Woodward also deals with incumbent Joe Biden and his difficult relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden called the Israeli prime minister a "liar", reports Woodward, who also quotes from a telephone conversation between the two politicians in April: "What's your strategy, man?" Biden asked the Israeli head of government. "We have to go into Rafah," he said, referring to the city in the south of the Gaza Strip. Biden then said: "Bibi, you have no strategy."