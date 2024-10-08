Is Hungary planning an asylum camp, yes or no?

Accusation of scaremongering

Instead, there was talk of a vacation camp in the course of renovating a former vocational school. The SPÖ was then accused of "fake news" and "scaremongering" by the FPÖ. Now the tables have turned. A document that - as reported - was leaked to the weekly newspaper "Magyar Hang" contradicts the statements of the Minister of the Chancellery. According to the document from the Ministry of the Interior in Budapest, a camp with 500 places was indeed planned in Vitnyéd at a cost of almost €12 million.