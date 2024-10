Female moped rider seriously injured in accident

A 22-year-old Hungarian driver from the district of Schärding was driving his car in the Laufenbach area at 6.15 pm on Monday. When turning left, he probably overlooked the 19-year-old female moped rider from the district of Schärding coming towards him. As a result, the two vehicles collided, causing the 19-year-old to crash on her moped. She was seriously injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.