Sally Field talks about traumatic abortion

Dispute over abortion rights

The dispute over abortion rights is one of the central issues in the US election campaign. The Democrats around candidate Kamala Harris repeatedly warn that women's rights in the USA are in great danger. Just over two years ago, the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion. Former President Trump had shifted the majority on the court significantly to the right through several reappointments, making this decision possible in the first place. Now the states can decide on abortion rights - abortions are now largely banned in a number of them.