Israel reinforces troops and warns population

A mass exodus has begun in the south of Lebanon, with more than one million people displaced. In the Gaza Strip, the majority of the 2.3 million inhabitants have had to give up their homes, many are holding out in tent camps and the supply situation is dramatic. The escalation of the conflict is increasingly fueling concerns that it could lead to a conflagration in the Middle East, especially as Iran recently fired almost 200 rockets towards Israel. There are fears of a direct war breaking out between the two states, which could also involve the USA as Israel's most important ally.