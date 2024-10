Stiegl enters the water business

The Salzburg-based private brewery is entering the mineral water business at the start of the year: in future, the "premium mineral water brands" Evian and Volvic will be offered on the Austrian market via Stiegl Getränke und Service GmbH, according to a press release. Both brands belong to the Danone Group. The brewery is thus expanding its range of beverages after also offering various soft drinks under the "Stieglitz" brand.