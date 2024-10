Carola Bridge parts are sold as souvenirs

Some parts are recycled

The company commissioned with the demolition and disposal of the Carola Bridge, which partially collapsed on September 11th, has provided the busy store owners with one of the concrete blocks from the part that was salvaged first. They will have to crush and wash it themselves, said a company spokesman. The Carola Bridge rubble and debris that will be left over from the demolition over the next few weeks will be recycled concrete material for road construction primers.