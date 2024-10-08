Why Lower Austrians eat so much meat

We all know that we should eat less meat. And while per capita consumption has recently fallen slightly nationwide, the 86.6 kilos of meat that each of us eats on average per year is still too much, according to experts. In addition to the positive effects that a primarily plant-based diet would have on our bodies, it would also be good for the climate. The Wiener Neustadt University of Applied Sciences has now conducted a study into the question of why meat consumption in this country remains so high despite better knowledge.