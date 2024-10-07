On the anniversary
On Monday, Austria will also commemorate the victims of the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023. To mark the anniversary, the parliament will be illuminated in the colors of the Israeli flag.
In Vienna, a rally by the Jewish Community is planned for Ballhausplatz on Monday evening. Among others, the actor Cornelius Obonya and representatives from politics will speak. Among others, Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) and Minister for Culture and Civil Service Werner Kogler (Greens) have announced their attendance.
Pro-Palestinian rallies too
Several pro-Palestinian rallies have also been registered. Unlike in other countries, however, these are not to be banned. Should criminal acts occur in the course of the events, the police will "consistently intervene", according to the Vienna police.
Security precautions have been taken by the provincial police directorates and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, added the Ministry of the Interior: "For Austria, as for many other European countries, there is an increased threat situation, but no concrete danger." The Office for the Protection of the Constitution is constantly assessing the situation in close cooperation with foreign security authorities.
"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims"
Edtstadler said in a statement on the anniversary: "Our thoughts today are with the families of the victims, with those who have lost loved ones and with those who are still living in fear for their loved ones." Israel's existence is more threatened than ever. "That is why Austria will continue to stand up for the security of Israel and Jews worldwide."
The Palestinian terrorist organization had killed around 1,200 people in one day and abducted around 250 people as hostages in the Gaza Strip. Israel then attacked the Gaza Strip, where Hamas holds sway. The Gaza war has so far claimed over 41,000 lives.
