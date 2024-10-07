In Vienna, a rally by the Jewish Community is planned for Ballhausplatz on Monday evening. Among others, the actor Cornelius Obonya and representatives from politics will speak. Among others, Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) and Minister for Culture and Civil Service Werner Kogler (Greens) have announced their attendance.

Pro-Palestinian rallies too

Several pro-Palestinian rallies have also been registered. Unlike in other countries, however, these are not to be banned. Should criminal acts occur in the course of the events, the police will "consistently intervene", according to the Vienna police.