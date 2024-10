Stigger second in the final and in the overall standings

Stigger had won a week ago in Lake Placid ahead of Frei and celebrated her second World Cup success. Thanks to the strong final sprint of the season, she improved to second place in the overall standings, 296 points behind winner Alessandra Keller (SUI). "It was an incredible race, Loana was very strong today. But I'm super happy with second place. It's been an incredible season, I'm very happy that the year has turned out so well," said Stigger after her most consistent season to date.