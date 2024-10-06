Less well-being
Generation Z regrets using TikTok and co
Tech-savvy young people, of all people, are sounding the alarm: they want to give their children back the carefree times before the era of social media.
In the age of social media and the like, this is a surprising turnaround: According to a study by the McKinsey Health Institute in the USA, half of Generation Z wish TikTok had never been invented. According to the study, around 47% of young adults aged 18 to 27 are convinced that the popular video platform has done far more harm than good. But that's not all: more and more members of Generation Z want to deny their own children access to smartphones for as long as possible.
The growing unease with social media is also clear. 50 percent of respondents regret the existence of X (formerly Twitter), while 34 percent and 37 percent have similar feelings about Instagram and Facebook. Although more than half admit that social media has enriched their lives in some way, the negative effects seem to outweigh the positive: six out of ten respondents are convinced that platforms such as TikTok are damaging society as a whole.
Generations at a glance
- Baby boomers: born between 1946 and 1964
grew up in the post-war baby boom, experienced an economic upturn, value stability and security
- Generation X (Gen Z): born between 1965 and 1980, grew up with economic uncertainty, experienced the beginning of the digital age, independent and skeptical of authority
- Millennials (Gen Y): born between 1981 and 1996, grew up with the internet and social media, value flexibility in their jobs but are confronted with economic crises
- Generation Z (Gen Z): born between 1997 and 2012, the first generation to grow up completely digitally, technology-savvy, focused on authenticity, diversity and social change
Tough battle against social media pressure
The consequences of this mistrust are far-reaching: a full 45% of Gen Z participants do not want to allow their own children to use smartphones before senior school. The influence of social media on mental health is probably also to blame. 44 percent of women have experienced a deterioration in emotional well-being as a result of social media, compared to 31 percent of men. Lack of sleep, a disturbed body image and depression are directly linked to social media.
Here is an overview of the survey results.
The difference between the generations is particularly striking: While previous generations welcomed the introduction of the smartphone as a technological revolution, Gen Z apparently wants to take a step back. Many would like to return to the time before TikTok, X and the like, when everyday life was less characterized by constant accessibility and digital pressure. Young parents want their daughters and sons to be able to live without constant distraction and the pressure to look perfect online.
Protection from cell phone addiction: Legislative plans worldwide!
Almost seven out of ten of the Gen Z respondents also support laws to make social platforms safer for children. They are particularly critical of addictive functions that reward users for inviting friends or long screen times, for example. At the urging of the EU, TikTok had to discontinue such a reward system this year.
Pressure is also growing internationally: Australia wants to ban social media up to the age of 16. Italy is discussing a ban on smartphones under the age of 14.
