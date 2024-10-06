Generation Z regrets using TikTok and co

In the age of social media and the like, this is a surprising turnaround: According to a study by the McKinsey Health Institute in the USA, half of Generation Z wish TikTok had never been invented. According to the study, around 47% of young adults aged 18 to 27 are convinced that the popular video platform has done far more harm than good. But that's not all: more and more members of Generation Z want to deny their own children access to smartphones for as long as possible.