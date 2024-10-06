Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dornbirn girls score

Phantom goal gives Altach defeat in Graz

Nachrichten
06.10.2024 16:10

How bitter is that? The ladies of SCR Altach were clearly the better team in their away match at Sturm Graz, scoring twice through Brigitta Pulins. Nevertheless, the Styrians left the pitch as winners - thanks to a goal that many did not consider to be a goal at all.

0 Kommentare

"I can't blame my team. They put in a very strong performance - the only thing that doesn't fit is the result," said Altach coach Berni Summer after his team lost 1-0 to Sturm in Graz. The goal - highly controversial, as it was a phantom goal! Sturm's Schefflers hit the inside of the bar, Altach goalkeeper Janine Koretic put the ball back into play. "Janine and the people on TV say the ball wasn't in, the referee saw it differently. That's very bitter, but we have to accept the decision." Despite the third defeat of the season, Summer took a lot of positives from the game: "If we keep playing like this, we'll certainly pick up a lot more points."

Two penalties bring points
At least SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn picked up a point. Coach Klaus Stocker's team drew 1-1 against record champions Neulengbach. After a goalless first half, the visitors took the lead with a penalty shortly after the break, Van der Vliet also equalized with a penalty (55'). "It certainly wasn't a top performance from us, but I'm happy with the point," said Stocker. "This round has shown once again how tight the league has become."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf