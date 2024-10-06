Dornbirn girls score
Phantom goal gives Altach defeat in Graz
How bitter is that? The ladies of SCR Altach were clearly the better team in their away match at Sturm Graz, scoring twice through Brigitta Pulins. Nevertheless, the Styrians left the pitch as winners - thanks to a goal that many did not consider to be a goal at all.
"I can't blame my team. They put in a very strong performance - the only thing that doesn't fit is the result," said Altach coach Berni Summer after his team lost 1-0 to Sturm in Graz. The goal - highly controversial, as it was a phantom goal! Sturm's Schefflers hit the inside of the bar, Altach goalkeeper Janine Koretic put the ball back into play. "Janine and the people on TV say the ball wasn't in, the referee saw it differently. That's very bitter, but we have to accept the decision." Despite the third defeat of the season, Summer took a lot of positives from the game: "If we keep playing like this, we'll certainly pick up a lot more points."
Two penalties bring points
At least SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn picked up a point. Coach Klaus Stocker's team drew 1-1 against record champions Neulengbach. After a goalless first half, the visitors took the lead with a penalty shortly after the break, Van der Vliet also equalized with a penalty (55'). "It certainly wasn't a top performance from us, but I'm happy with the point," said Stocker. "This round has shown once again how tight the league has become."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
