Phantom goal gives Altach defeat in Graz

"I can't blame my team. They put in a very strong performance - the only thing that doesn't fit is the result," said Altach coach Berni Summer after his team lost 1-0 to Sturm in Graz. The goal - highly controversial, as it was a phantom goal! Sturm's Schefflers hit the inside of the bar, Altach goalkeeper Janine Koretic put the ball back into play. "Janine and the people on TV say the ball wasn't in, the referee saw it differently. That's very bitter, but we have to accept the decision." Despite the third defeat of the season, Summer took a lot of positives from the game: "If we keep playing like this, we'll certainly pick up a lot more points."