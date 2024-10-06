Graz Opera
A dark “Tannhäuser” opens the season
The Graz Opera started the season with Richard Wagner's "Tannhäuser". Principal conductor Vassilis Christopoulos provided a musical event, director Evgeny Ivanov a surprising production and the ensemble a cheering performance.
Smelly and intoxicated by drugs in his self-imposed isolation or as a party crasher in the Landgrave's lofty hall, somehow the once acclaimed singer Tannhäuser no longer seems to get a foot on the ground in director Evgeny Titov's interpretation.
Whether on the Venusberg, which only exists in his foggy imagination, or on the pilgrimage to Rome, he is always denied fulfillment. The excessive artist cannot cope with the narrow moral and value concepts of his environment. But neither can he do without them. So he always longs for what he doesn't have. Of course, this also makes him a reflection of our own dissatisfaction.
With Evgeny Titov, Ulrich Lenz has brought one of the most hyped directors of our time to Graz. That raised expectations high! But the Kazakh-born director surprised us with an almost conventional interpretation of the work. Yet subliminally, the image of a society that has already plunged from the edge into the abyss made its way through and, despite a poetic final image, left a sting in the tail of this evening.
Christian Schmidt's stage design also supported this dark basic feeling with the ground breaking away underfoot, an abyss in which only despair and emptiness can be found. Esther Bialas' costumes are less appealing.
Excitement came from the orchestra pit, where Vassilis Christopoulos prepared a musical feast with the Graz Philharmonic Orchestra (especially the excellent wind players). A drama of the soul was created here in a differentiated and highly emotional manner, which was rightly cheered enthusiastically. The choirs also performed exceptionally well.
A singing festival with surprises
And the evening is also a singing festival. Erica Eloff gave an impressive role debut as Elisabeth, convincing with loud cheers as well as with her accomplished tones. The surprise of the evening, however, was neo-ensemble member Nikita Ivasechko as Wolfram von Eschenbach. He guided his baritone, which is endowed with immense colorfulness, through the cliffs of this role with astonishing ease. Samuel Sakker was not particularly successful in the title role. Insecure at the beginning and later sometimes overwhelmed, he did not really find his way around the German speech melody either.
The performances of the house ensemble were outstanding, with Wilfried Zelinka as the Landgrave and Mareike Janowski as Venus standing out. The Graz Opera certainly made a strong start to the season with this "Tannhäuser".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.