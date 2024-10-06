A dark “Tannhäuser” opens the season

A singing festival with surprises

And the evening is also a singing festival. Erica Eloff gave an impressive role debut as Elisabeth, convincing with loud cheers as well as with her accomplished tones. The surprise of the evening, however, was neo-ensemble member Nikita Ivasechko as Wolfram von Eschenbach. He guided his baritone, which is endowed with immense colorfulness, through the cliffs of this role with astonishing ease. Samuel Sakker was not particularly successful in the title role. Insecure at the beginning and later sometimes overwhelmed, he did not really find his way around the German speech melody either.